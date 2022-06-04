Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske will play for bronze Sunday in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Jurmala Elite 16 in Latvia.

Jessica Gaffney and Molly Turner are in the semifinals of the Volleyball World Future Klaipeda in Lithuania.

Fourth-seeded Hughes and Kolinske were the lone USA pair remaining after a tough Saturday in Jurmala. They beat second-seeded Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam of the Netherlands 21-17, 13-21, 15-8, but then lost to ninth-seeded Carolina Salgado and Barbara Seixas of Brazil in the semifinals 21-17, 13-21, 15-8.

Hughes and Kolinske will play eighth-seeded Brazilians Duda Lisboa and Ana Patricia Silva for bronze. They lost to seventh-seeded Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan in the semifinals.

The other USA pair left starting Saturday was 14th-seeded Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss. They got knocked out in the quarterfinals by Salgado and Seixas 21-11, 18-21, 15-12.

Kloth and Nuss, who only found out last Saturday they were in the tournament, tied for fifth and split $,8000.

“A trip that wasn’t supposed to happen but so happy it did!” Nuss said on Instagram. “Much to take away — positives, negatives, and everything in between.”

On the men’s side, the only USA pair was also elminated in the quarters when seventh-seeded Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk lost to 13th-seeded Italians Samuele Cottafava and Paolo Nicolai 21-14, 21-18. The Italians will play top-seeded Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar for gold.

Schalk and Brunner tied for fifth and split $8,000.

Click here for the women’s results and schedule, courtesy of BVBinfo.com, and here for the men’s.

Gaffney and Turner, seeded 11th, won their first winners-bracket match Saturday, beating 12th-seeded Germans Chenoa Christ and Lisa-Sophie Kotzan 17-21, 21-18, 15-10. In the quarterfinals, they knocked out seventh-seeded Anniina Parkkinen and Valma Prhti of Finland 21-19, 21-19. They play top-seeded Lithuanians Erika Kiokamanaite and Monike Paulikiene in Sunday’s semifinals.

Click here for the women’s results and schedule, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.

