Catching up on all things pro beach volleyball heading into Sunday, with Waupaca in the books, one title decided in Gstaad, and AVP Hermosa Beach still up for grabs among six teams on both sides.

AVP Tour Series Waupaca Open

The top seeds won as David Palm and Roberto Rodriguez and Carly Kan and Kaitlyn Leary prevailed Saturday in Wisconsin.

Palm and Rodriguez won their second AVP title in three events with a 21-16, 26-28, 15-12 victory over sixth-seeded Tim Brewster and Kyle Friend. They also won AVP Muskegon four weeks earlier.

Kan and Leary, partners for only the third tournament, broke through for the first time each with their 22-20, 21-16 victory over second-seeded Katie Lindelow Dickens and Jennifer Keddy.

Both winning teams shared $8,000, and the second-place teams made $5,000.

Click here for the complete men’s results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com, and here for the women’s results.

Volleyball World Pro Beach Tour Gstaad Elite 16

The gold medal went to 13th-seeded Esteban Grimalt and Marco Grimalt of Chile, who beat fourth-seeded David Schweiner and Ondrej Perusic of the Czech Republic 21-19, 22-20 in the final. The winners split $20,000; the Czechs took home $16,000.

In the bronze-medal match, 20th-seeded Steven van de Velde and Christian Varenhorts of the Netherlands beat 19th-seeded Brazilians Saymon Barbosa and Bruno Schmidt 20-22, 21-16, 15-12.

There were no American players in the men’s field.

The last American women standing were former LSU greats Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth, who advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Latvian Olympians Tina Graudina, the former USC star, and Anastasija Kravcenoka 21-19, 18-21, 20-18.

But Graudina and Kravcenoka then lost to Brazilians Duda Lisboa and Ana Patricia Silva in the semifinals 21-19, 21-12.

In the other semifinal, Australian Olympians Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho were playing Brazilians Carolina Salgado and Barbara Seixas.

There were two other American women’s pairs in the tournament.

Corinne Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn, who beat Nuss and Kloth in pool play, lost their first match of elimination play to Brazilians Victoria Lopes and Taina Silva.

Emily Stockman and Megan Kraft went 2-0 in pool play but lost their first match of elimination play to Germans Karla Borger and Julia Sude.

Nuss and Kloth bounced back from that first defeat by beating a Mexican pair and then won two matches in elimination play, including an upset of top-seeded Tanja Huberli and Nina Brunner of Switzerland.

Click here for the complete men’s results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com, and here for the women’s results.

AVP Hermosa Beach Open

The men’s semifinals show two teams in, Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander and Paul Lotman and Miles Partain. They await the winners of matches between Billy Allen and Jeremy Casebeer vs. Phil Dalhausser and Andy Benesh and Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk vs. Jake Dietrich and Hagen Smith.

On the women’s side, top-seeded Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil and second-seeded Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint are in. They await the winners of the matches between Larissa and Lili Maestrini vs. Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske and Julia Scoles and Geena Urango vs. Lauren Fendrick and Zana Muno.

Click here for the complete men’s results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com, and here for the women’s results.

