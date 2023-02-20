The Pro Volleyball Federation has named Columbus, Ohio, as the fourth city that will host a franchise in the women’s league that begins play in February 2024.

PVF previously said it will have teams in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; and Atlanta.

The Columbus team will be owned and run by the Jeff and Beth Gilger family.

According to a PVF news release:

“Gilger is a seasoned Central Ohio entrepreneur and business executive with more than 30 years of real estate development, investment, and corporate leadership experience with award-winning businesses, including Express Wash Concepts, the parent company of Moo Moo Express Car Wash which has 27 Central Ohio locations. As partner and Chief Development Officer at EWC, he has been instrumental in the programming, site-selection, design, pre-construction, construction and related real estate development for the company. Under his leadership, EWC has completed more than 80 express car wash locations across multiple express car wash brands, employing more than 850 employees across six states and becoming one of the top conveyor car wash operators in the United States.”

What’s more, he is an investor and a member of the board of the directors of the 10-location Ohio beer company, North High Brewing.

Columbus is also where PVF co-founder Dave Whinham lives.

“To say Jeff and Beth are a perfect fit to lead the new Pro Volleyball Federation team in Columbus is an absolute understatement,” Whinham said. “They are both Columbus through and through, both graduates of The Ohio State University, and they made their mark in business in Columbus. Central Ohio can count on Jeff and Beth to do a great job.”

Investors in the league include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his family and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. PVF is expected to have eight franchises for its inaugural season.