The inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season launches on Wednesday, so the wait to see how American fans will react to the latest attempt to establish women’s volleyball as a viable professional sport will soon be over.

The PVF has some strong positives. The Omaha franchise already has generated solid ticket sales in the volleyball-crazed state of Nebraska. The Columbus team was successful in signing the best player in college volleyball and the league’s No. 1 overall draft pick, Asjia O’Neal. All of the franchises will play in arenas that should come off as big-league on TV to casual fans, if seats seen on camera range can be filled. And rosters are graced with skilled and talented athletes who should ace the eye test.

The startup venture does have some negatives to overcome. The PVF was unable to bring aboard any of the stars of the USA Olympic team that won the gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Games. Most of the name value of its top players stems from their accomplishments in the non-traditional Athletes Unlimited league that receives minimal mainstream exposure. And the deal the PVF was able to scare up for national TV puts it on a third-tier cable channel that apparently won’t televise a PVF match until the conclusion of the college-basketball regular season.

Since the PVF played no exhibition matches, VolleyballMag has no option other than play the problematic “Who’s best on paper?” game. The resources-rich Omaha Supernovas seem to hold a significant “paper” edge over the rest of the league, with the pins-potent Atlanta Vibe perhaps the next best team. We’ll find out quickly whether paper bears much weight, since the ‘Supernovas and Vibe clash in the PVF’s opening salvo at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Wednesday night (8 p.m. Eastern, Stadium streaming sports network).

Look for our team-by-team breakdown later Monday.

Ten players of influence

Continuing down the paper trail, listed below, in order, are my 10 most influential players in the first season of the Pro Volleyball Federation. Pin hitters invariably are the difference-makers in any level of volleyball:

Bethania De La Cruz, Omaha Supernovas: If you are an international volleyball fan or one who has paid any attention to the pro Athletes Unlimited league, you should be well aware of the impact De La Cruz can make on a match. The 6-foot-2 superstar outside hitter out of the Dominican Republic projects as the PVF’s most physically dominant presence. “Betty” doesn’t bring a hammer to volleyball, she wields a sledgehammer. Her powerful and whippet-quick right arm and sizzling top-spin jump serve have terrorized AU competition, leading to a first-place finish on the leaderboard in 2022, second place in 2021 and sixth in 2023 (despite playing four fewer matches than the players who ranked above her). Betty averaged 4.82 kills per set during the 2023 AU season and attacked at .316 proficiency. De La Cruz, 36, is a two-time Dominican Olympian (2012 and 2021) and has performed with distinction for clubs in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Russia, France, Indonesia and Kazakhstan. Landing Betty in the free-agent market figures to propel the Supernovas to the top of the PVF standings.

Leah Edmond, Atlanta Vibe: Edmond does not have De La Cruz’s deep pro experience, but the athletic 6-foot-2 outside hitter has a cannon for a right arm and isn’t shy about showing off her hitting power. A native of Lexington, Kentucky, Edmond was a four-time AVCA All-American for her hometown Wildcats, earning first-team honors as a sophomore in 2017 and as a senior in 2019. She played in the Puerto Rican league in 2021-22, but her most significant professional accomplishments have come on American soil with Athletes Unlimited. Edmond has played in all three AU volleyball seasons, advancing up the leaderboard from 15th in 2021 to sixth in 2022 to first in 2023. During her championship run, she was a model of consistency while putting up eye-popping numbers. Edmond averaged 4.98 kills and 3.3 digs per set and hit .304. Her explosive spikes and bubbly-yet-intense court persona should make Leah one of the PVF’s most-popular stars.

Claire Chaussee, Grand Rapids Rise: Call her a Claire with flair. From the second she steps on the court, Chaussee exudes an aura that screams “STAR!” A single overseas season in the high-powered Italian league with the CBF Balducci HR club in Macerata was all the VolleyballMag.com 2022 first-team All-American out of Louisville had under her belt before setting the Athletes Unlimited scene on fire. A 6-foot outside hitter with an aesthetically pleasing blend of athleticism and elegance, Chaussee led all hitters during the 2023 AU season with an average of 5.05 kills per set. That included individual matches (all to three sets) with 17, 18, 19, 24 and 27 kills. That 27 total equalled the AU single-match kills record. She also averaged 2.59 digs per set. But what really sets Chaussee apart is her leaping ability. “Claire hangs in the air forever,” Rise Coach Cathy George noted. “But she also can play defense and pass, with no weakness in her game.” Look for Chaussee to become an instant fan favorite (VBM featured Chaussee before her Louisville team played Texas in the 2022 NCAA title match).

Megan Courtney Lush, Columbus Fury: Courtney Lush, 30, sports an impeccable volleyball resume that includes two NCAA titles while at Penn State from 2012-15, a long stint with the USA national team and plenty of success in top overseas leagues. With a skill set that includes playing outside hitter and libero for our national team, she should be a handful for opposing coaches to counteract. She was an alternate at libero to the USA Olympic team in the 2021 Tokyo Games and was named the best libero in the 2019 FIVB Nations League. That intriguing versatility should be a significant asset to a Fury team that likely will need the 6-foot-1 Courtney Lush to shoulder a lot of the heavy lifting. She has handled that load before as the Most Outstanding Player of the 2014 NCAA Tournament won by the Nittany Lions and as the Most Valuable Player of the Italian A1 league Super Cup competition in 2021-22. Fans should enjoy renewing their acquaintance with one of the PVF’s premier talents

Nootsara Tomkom: San Diego Mojo: The first non-OH on our list, the 5-foot-5 Nootsara is a bundle of energy and enthusiasm on the court as one of the world’s elite setters. She has been a member of the national team in her native Thailand since 2001, has been named best setter of the Asian championships five times and took the best setter award in the FIVB World Grand Prix in 2012 and 2016. Nootsara, 38, also has competed in international leagues in Spain, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Turkey and (since 2018) back home in Thailand. But fans who watch Athletes Unlimited have marveled at her talents over the last two seasons. She was sixth on the AU leaderboard in 2022 and 13th in 2023. Nootsara is cat-quick on defense and recorded seven matches in 2023 with double-figure digs, including a high of 18. The wily setter’s ability to mix it up could be key for the Mojo, who have high-quality middle hitters and an excellent opposite (there were two, but lefty Willow Johnson was suspended and has since signed with a pro team in Korea), but don’t have a true to-go terminator on the left side.

Alisha Childress, Vegas Thrill: A quick scan of the Las Vegas franchise’s roster produces fewer “names you know” than most of the other teams, not a surprise since the Thrill were the seventh and last to come aboard for the inaugural campaign. That puts their fortunes squarely in setter Childress’ capable and experienced hands. Under her maiden name of Glass, Alisha quarterbacked Penn State to NCAA titles in 2007, 2008 and 2009 with the ‘08 and ‘09 squads each going undefeated. The 2009 Nittany Lions are considered by many to be the greatest women’s college volleyball team in history. She was a key cog in teams that won 102 consecutive matches. As a member of the USA national team, Alisha was voted best setter in the 2014 World Champions (won by the Americans) and in the 2016 Rio Olympics (in which Team USA took the bronze medal). The 6-foot Childress, 35, came out of retirement to compete in Athletes Unlimited in 2022 and 2023. She has a legacy of winning and the Thrill figure to lean heavily on her leadership.

Adora Anae: Orlando Valkyries: American fans haven’t seen Anae for a while, but the globetrotting 6-foot-1 outside hitter has honed her skills in South Korean, Turkish, Puerto Rican, Ukrainian and Greek leagues since 2018-19. With a roster that might not have as many sure-fire standouts as most of the other PVF franchises, the Valkyries will require immediate big numbers from Anae, 27, who helped her Panathinaikos club of Athens win the 2022-23 Greek league title. The Hawai’i native was on the roster of the gold-medal-winning USA team in the 2018 Pan American Cup and enjoyed a record-setting collegiate career at Utah (2014-17), becoming the Utes’ first first-team AVCA All-American in 2017. Anae symbolizes the PVL’s goal of giving American players who had played overseas a viable volleyball option here at home (VBM featured Anae when she left Ukraine shortly after the start of the war).

Asjia O’Neal, Columbus Fury: O’Neal enters the pro ranks with the highest of expectations, her signing alone rating as a major feather in the cap for the startup league. As a member of the USA national team’s gym, she would have overseas options, but O’Neal chose to stay at home. The 24-year-old hardly could have accomplished more during her last two seasons at Texas as the Longhorns claimed back-to-back NCAA titles. A marvelous athlete with tremendous footwork and timing, the 6-foot-3 middle is a tremendous blocker, lethal on the slide, and, as Nebraska learned in the NCAA final, a killer server. After a stellar six-year college career and with national-team training, O’Neal figures to be a quick study for the Fury, who should be strong in the middle with her and Jenna Rosenthal (O’Neal led Texas to the NCAA title last month).

Morgan Hentz: Atlanta Vibe: The libero who projects as a difference-maker in the PVF is Hentz, whose defensive prowess should provide the Vibe’s 1-2 pin punch of Edmond and Alli Linnehan with plenty of opportunity for kills. The 5-foot-9 Hentz moves like a panther and has the reactions of a Formula One driver, allowing her to cover the court like a blanket. Morgan, 25, helped Stanford win three NCAA championships (2016, ‘18 and ‘19) and she was co-Most Outstanding Player of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Hentz played for the USA in the Volleyball Nations League in 2022 and ‘23 and was on the roster for the 2022 World Championships. Her work in Athletes Unlimited in the 2022 and 2023 seasons was exemplary, earning her back-to-back Best Defensive Player awards. Morgan should garner great support from fans who appreciate hustle and sensational digs from a sub-6-footer (VBM featured Hentz when she played with the USA in VNL in 2022).

Emiliya Dimitrova, Grand Rapids Rise: A battle-tested veteran of overseas competition since 2007, Dimitrova could be the “unfamiliar” international signee who makes the biggest impression on PVF fans. The 6-foot-1 left-handed opposite turned pro as a 16-year-old, has been a decorated member of the Bulgarian national team and has played for 13 clubs in six countries (Bulgaria, Italy, Turkey, Romania, Japan and France). Dimitrova, 32, has been with her team since the start of camp, impressing her coaches with her discipline and professionalism. “Emiliya has been a big player for the last 10 years over in Italy and Turkey, in some of the highest-level leagues out there,” George noted. “This is not new for her. Playing at a high level is definitely something she’s comfortable with and has done forever.” Odds are high that Dimitrova will be a hit in her American debut.

PVF streaming on Stadium, Bally Live

Less than a week before its first match, the Pro Volleyball Federation on Friday clued fans in on its streaming platforms, announcing a multiyear agreement with Stadium and Bally Live.

The Stadium network will stream selected matches, including the league debut between the Supernovas and Vibe on Wednesday and the Thursday-night encounter between the Fury and the Rise.

Emanating from studios in Chicago’s United Center, the home of the NBA Bulls and the NHL Blackhawks, Stadium is on multiple free multistream channels found on smart TVs. Chicago-based announcer Emily Ehman, a familiar face to VolleyballMag.com followers, will be part of the Stadium team calling some of the matches.

After the first week, the sports network will settle into a Match of the Week format, It also will produce a PFV studio show called Pro Volleyball Weekly that will feature interviews with players and coaches.

The league further extended its streaming reach in a partnership with the Bally Live app, which will be the free outlet for the majority of its schedule, up to 40 matches. All streamed matches will include play-by-play and color commentary from announcers and matches produced for Stadium also will be on Bally Live.

“This unique agreement will allow us to broaden the exposure of Pro Volleyball Federation and its teams,” league co-founder Dave Whinham said in a release. “With the broadcast of matches along with in-studio and digital exposure, we can more effectively showcase the stories of our amazing athletes.”

Beach volleyball fans should be familiar with the Bally Live platform that streamed matches from AVP tournaments throughout the 2023 season.The free Bally Live app should not be confused with the Bally Sports app (yes, it IS confusing). Bally Live has some limitations. It cannot, for example, be used directly on PCs, and I have not been able (in multiple attempts over many months) to coerce Bally Live into downloading to my handy-dandy Amazon Fire tablet. The app is intended for use on IPhones, IPads and Apple TVs and literature says it is compatible with Android devices, although I have seen comments on social media from some users disputing that claim.

The PVF’s release included a streaming schedule through March 3, covering the first six weeks of a 17-week regular season that runs until May 12.

The league had announced that a minimum of 10 regular-season matches would be telecast through its partnership with CBS Sports but the release did not indicate any linear TV dates. A fair assumption is that coverage of the PVF on a CBS platform (presumably CBS Sports Network) might not kick in until after college basketball ends.

PVF notes

Carlos Cardona, who formerly coached the women’s and men’s national teams for Puerto Rico was hired as an assistant by the Fury. A native of Argentina, Cardona brings more than four decades of coaching experience to the team’s staff. “His resume speaks for itself,” Fury Coach Angel Perez said in a release. “Carlos is a brilliant mind of the sport, very analytical.”

The Vibe added 25-year veteran coach Sally Polhamus to their staff as an assistant under Todd Dagenais. Polhamus held the top jobs at Georgia State in Atlanta from 2013-21 and at Winthrop from 2007-11 …

The Fury will put individual match tickets on sale February 1. Tickets for all 12 Fury home matches at Nationwide Arena in Columbus will be available through Ticketmaster, Nationwide Arena, and ColumbusFury.com. The team said that 58% of the available seating inventory is priced at $35 or less. …

The Supernovas add an affiliate station on their statewide radio network that will provide AM and FM signals that can be picked up throughout the Omaha metropolitan area. Coming aboard is KOWN-LP “The Boss,” which broadcasts at 95.7 FM and 1690 AM. The Supernovas might have something cooking on a local television deal. …

The PVF has partnered with the Spalding sporting-goods company as the league’s official net system during the 2024 season. Spalding will provide Freestanding Volleyball Systems (which include nets, poles and pads) for use in all arenas. The freestanding system does not need holes in the playing surface to sink poles. Each base holds 800 pounds of steel ballast to keep them in place with a referee’s stand built into one side

