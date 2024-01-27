Atlanta off to 2-0 Pro Volleyball Federation start after victory at Orlando

Five of the seven Pro Volleyball Federation teams have matches behind them after the league opened play this week.

The Atlanta Vibe, which won its opener at Omaha on Wednesday, is 2-0 after winning in five again Friday at Orlando.

The Grand Rapids Rise is 1-0 after beating the Columbus Fury on Thursday.

There are two matches next week. The San Diego Mojo opens its season at Atlanta on Thursday and then heads to Omaha on Saturday. The next match after that is Wednesday, February 7, when the Vegas Thrill plays its first match at Omaha.

Matches can be seen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@realprovb

In case you missed, read about Atlanta’s PVF-opening victory before an announced crowd of 11,624 over the Omaha Supernovas here:

GRAND RAPIDS 3, COLUMBUS 0: The Rise opened its season with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 victory over the visiting Fury behind 21 kills from Claire Chaussee. The former Louisville star had 10 digs and added two aces. Emiliya Dimitrova had 12 kills and setter Ashley Evans had 36 assists. Sarah Sponcil, the USA beach Olympian turned libero, had 14 digs.

Reagan Cooper led Columbus with nine kills and Kaitlyn Hord had eights. Valeria Leon had 14 digs. Columbus is off until it goes to Atlanta on February 16.

The announced attendance was 7,805.

ATLANTA 3, ORLANDO 2: If nothing else, the Vibe is living on the edge. Two days after winning in five at Omaha, Atlanta won 20-25, 27-25, 27-25, 16-25, 15-12 in Orlando.

Three Vibe players had 10 kills each. Leah Edmond, who had 27 in the opener, had 10 kills, a block and and an ace. Karis Watson had 10 kills and four blocks, and Yossiana Pressley, who played the last four sets, had 10 kills and two blocks.

Allie Linnehan, who had seven kills and three blocks, led with 23 digs.

The Valkries got 18 kills, an ace and two blocks from former Utah star Adora Anae, and 15 kills from Arkansas standout Jill Gillen, had two had two aces. Shainah Joseph had six kills, four blocks and an ace. Kaz Brown had seven kills, two blocks and an ace and M’Kaela White had six kills, two blocks and two aces. Georgia Murphy had 21 digs.

The crowd was announced as 5,284.