The first serve in the history of the Pro Volleyball Federation will be Wednesday, January 24, when the Atlanta Vibe visits the Omaha Supernovas.

It’s the start of an 84-match regular-season schedule for the start-up American women’s pro volleyball league.

Five of the seven PVF teams play that first week. The next day, January 25, Columbus travels to Grand Rapids. Then, Atlanta plays at Orlando and in the second week, San Diego and Las Vegas open their respective seasons.

After the regular season, the top four teams will compete for the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship during the weekend of May 16-19, 2024. The location of the championship is still to be determined.

Go to the Pro Volleyball Federation website for the schedule and more information.

Here is a list of the PVF teams with information about each franchise and rosters.

Grand Rapids Rise

grrise.com, Grand Rapids, Michigan/VanAndel Arena

Owners: Dan DeVos/DP Fox Ventures

Head Coach: Cathy George

Assistants: Bill Walton, Denislav Dimitrov, director of ops MacKenzi Welsh

Roster

Allyssa Garvelink-Jensen, MB, 6-4, Michigan State

Ashley Evans, S, 6-1, Purdue

Camilla Gomez, L, 5-2, Texas A&M

Claire Chausee, OH, 6-0, Louisville

Emiliya Dimitrova, OPP, 6-1, Bulgaria

Erika Pritchard, OH, 6-3, Penn State

Holly Toliver, OH, 6-2, Michigan State

Kayla Caffey, MB, 6-0, Texas

Marin Grote, MB, 6-4, Washington

Sarah Sponcil, S/L, 5-9, UCLA

Shannon Scully, OH, 6-2, USC

Symone Abbott, OH, 6-1, Northwestern

Nia Grant, MB, 6-1, Penn State

Omaha Supernovas

supernovas.com, CHI Health Center Omaha, Nebraska

Owners: Jason Derulo and Danny White

Head Coach: Shelton Collier

Assistants: Laura “Bird” Kuhn, John Xie, John Corbelli

Other Stateaff: Srength & Conditioning Coach – Laura Pilakowski-Buttermore

Roster

Sydney Hilley, S, 6-0, Wisconsin

Yossiana Pressley, OH, 6-0, Baylor

Tori Dixon, MB, 6-4, Minnesota

Danielle Hart, MB, 6-4, Wisconsin

Gina Mancuso-Porosoki, OH, 6-0, Nebraska

Kendall White, L, 5-5, Penn State

Brooke Nuneviller, OH, 5-11, Oregon

Lindsey VanderWeide, OH, 6-3, Oregon

Natalia Valentin-Anderson, S, 5-7, Puerto Rico

Nia Reed, OPP, 6-1, Penn State

Bethania De La Cruz, OH, 6-2, Dominican Republic

Hristina Vuchkova, MB, 6-2, Bulgaria

Atlanta Vibe

atlantavibe.com, Duluth, Georgia/Gas South Arena

Owner: Colleen Durham Craig

Head Coach: Todd Dagenais

Assistant: Brian Doyon

Roster

Anota Adekunle, MB, 6-2, Rice

Ali Bastianelli, MB, 6-3, Illinois

Grace Cleveland, OPP, 6-3, Purdue

Kylie Cole, S, 6-0, NC State

Kendra Dahlke, OH, 6-0, Arizona

Leah Edmond, OH, 6-2, Kentucky

Morgan Hentz, L, 5-9, Stanford

Alli Linnehan, OH, 6-1, Kentucky

Kaylie McHugh, L/DS, 5-6, Tulane

Leketor Member-Meneh, OH, 5-7, Mississippi and Pitt

Marlie Monserez, S, 6-0 Florida

Polina Shemanova, OH, 6-0, Syracuse

Tori Dilfer-Stringer, S, 5-11, Louisville

Allison Whitten, L-DS, 5-6, Creighton

Columbus Fury

columbusfury.com, Columbus, Ohio/Nationwide Arena

Owners: Jeff and Beth Gilger

Head Coach: Ángel Pérez

Roster

Ray Santos, S, 6-0, Arkansas

Gabby Blossom, S, 5-9, San Diego U

Karina Ocasio, OPP, 6-3, Puerto Rico

Jamie Peterson, OH, 6-4, Dayton U

Ivania Ortiz, OH, 5-9, Hoffstra U

Ashley Wenz, OH, 6-3, Ohio State

Kayla Lund, OH, 6-0, Pitt

Megan Courtney-Lush, OH, 6-1, Penn State

Maria Schlegel, OH, 6-0, Spain

Jenna Rosenthal, MB, 6-6, Marquette

Rainelle Jones, MB, 6-3, Maryland

Kaitlyn Hord, MB, 6-4, Nebraska

Valeria Leon, L, 5-5, Ohio State.

Orlando Valkyries

orlandovalkyries.com, Orlando, Florida/Addition Financial Arena at UCF

Owners: David Foreman

Head Coach: Amy Pauly

Assistant: Gordon Mayforth

Roster

Carly Graham, S, 6-0, Rice

Wilmarie Rivera, S, 5-10, Louisville

Melissa Evans, OPP, 6-0, NC State.

Shainah Joseph, OPP, 6-1, Florida

Adeola Owokoniran, OH, 6-3, Duke

Aury Cruz, OH, 5-10, Florida

Carly Skjodt, OH, 6-0, Michigan

Madi Rigdon, OH, 6-0, Kansas

Vanessa Agbortabi, OH, 5-11, Germany

Blake Mohler, MB, 6-2, Purdue

Kazmiere Brown, MB, 6-3, Kentucky

M’Kaela White, MB, 6-3, James Madison

Dalianliz Rosado, L, 5-7, Minnesota

Paula Cerame, L, 5-8, Indiana

San Diego (name TBA)

sandiegoprovb.com, arena TBA

(Team name announcement scheduled for November 9)

Owners: Kerri Walsh Jennings, others TBA

Head Coach: Tayyiba Haneef-Park

Current roster

August Raskie, S, 6- Oregon

Jhenna Gabriel, S, 5-8, UNLV

Hannah Tapp, MB, 6-3, Minnesota

Ronika Stone, MB, 6-4, Oregon

Hana Lishman, L, 5-7, Pepperdine

Shara Venegas, L, 5-7, Puerto Rico

Grace Loberg, OH, 6-3, Wisconsin