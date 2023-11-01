The first serve in the history of the Pro Volleyball Federation will be Wednesday, January 24, when the Atlanta Vibe visits the Omaha Supernovas.
It’s the start of an 84-match regular-season schedule for the start-up American women’s pro volleyball league.
Five of the seven PVF teams play that first week. The next day, January 25, Columbus travels to Grand Rapids. Then, Atlanta plays at Orlando and in the second week, San Diego and Las Vegas open their respective seasons.
After the regular season, the top four teams will compete for the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship during the weekend of May 16-19, 2024. The location of the championship is still to be determined.
Here is a list of the PVF teams with information about each franchise and rosters.
Grand Rapids Rise
grrise.com, Grand Rapids, Michigan/VanAndel Arena
Owners: Dan DeVos/DP Fox Ventures
Head Coach: Cathy George
Assistants: Bill Walton, Denislav Dimitrov, director of ops MacKenzi Welsh Roster
Allyssa Garvelink-Jensen, MB, 6-4, Michigan State
Ashley Evans, S, 6-1, Purdue
Camilla Gomez, L, 5-2, Texas A&M
Claire Chausee, OH, 6-0, Louisville
Emiliya Dimitrova, OPP, 6-1, Bulgaria
Erika Pritchard, OH, 6-3, Penn State
Holly Toliver, OH, 6-2, Michigan State
Kayla Caffey, MB, 6-0, Texas
Marin Grote, MB, 6-4, Washington
Sarah Sponcil, S/L, 5-9, UCLA
Shannon Scully, OH, 6-2, USC
Symone Abbott, OH, 6-1, Northwestern
Nia Grant, MB, 6-1, Penn State
Omaha Supernovas
supernovas.com, CHI Health Center Omaha, Nebraska
Owners: Jason Derulo and Danny White
Head Coach: Shelton Collier
Assistants: Laura “Bird” Kuhn, John Xie, John Corbelli
Other Stateaff: Srength & Conditioning Coach – Laura Pilakowski-Buttermore Roster
Sydney Hilley, S, 6-0, Wisconsin
Yossiana Pressley, OH, 6-0, Baylor
Tori Dixon, MB, 6-4, Minnesota
Danielle Hart, MB, 6-4, Wisconsin
Gina Mancuso-Porosoki, OH, 6-0, Nebraska
Kendall White, L, 5-5, Penn State
Brooke Nuneviller, OH, 5-11, Oregon
Lindsey VanderWeide, OH, 6-3, Oregon
Natalia Valentin-Anderson, S, 5-7, Puerto Rico
Nia Reed, OPP, 6-1, Penn State
Bethania De La Cruz, OH, 6-2, Dominican Republic
Hristina Vuchkova, MB, 6-2, Bulgaria
sandiegoprovb.com, arena TBA (Team name announcement scheduled for November 9)
Owners: Kerri Walsh Jennings, others TBA
Head Coach: Tayyiba Haneef-Park Current roster
August Raskie, S, 6- Oregon
Jhenna Gabriel, S, 5-8, UNLV
Hannah Tapp, MB, 6-3, Minnesota
Ronika Stone, MB, 6-4, Oregon
Hana Lishman, L, 5-7, Pepperdine
Shara Venegas, L, 5-7, Puerto Rico
Grace Loberg, OH, 6-3, Wisconsin
Las Vegas (name TBA)
lasvegasprovb.com, arena TBA
Owners: Andy Abb and Jon Bruning
General Manager: Ruben Herrera
Head Coach: Fran Flory
Assistant Coaches: Denise Corlett, Melody Nua Current roster
Molly McCage, MB, Texas
Layne Van Buskirk, MB, Pittsburgh
Berkeley Oblad, MB, Utah
Saskia Hippe, OPP, Germany
Alisha Glass Childress, S, Penn State
