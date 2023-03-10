Former Oregon star Brooke Nuneviller is in her first pro volleyball season, playing for Nilufer Belediyespor in Turkey. She opened this series about pro life abroad for American players last week by talking to three other former Ducks.
In this edition, she catches up with three others playing Turkey, Olympic gold-medalist Chiaka Ogbogu, Olympic alternate Tori Dixon, and national-team member Madi Kingdon Rishel.
Ogbogu, the former Texas star from Coppell, Texas, plays for VakifBank Istanbul, the four-time defending champions of the Turkish league and defending European champion. She is widely regarded as one of the best middle blockers in the world and was awarded the “Best Middle Blocker” award at the most recent Club World Championships. She is currently the second-best blocker in the Champions League. Ogbogu is teammates with fellow USA national team member Kara Bajema and international superstars Gabi and Paola Egonu.