Former Oregon star Brooke Nuneviller is in her first pro volleyball season, playing for Nilufer Belediyespor in Turkey. She opened this series about pro life abroad for American players last week by talking to three other former Ducks.

In this edition, she catches up with three others playing Turkey, Olympic gold-medalist Chiaka Ogbogu, Olympic alternate Tori Dixon, and national-team member Madi Kingdon Rishel.

Ogbogu, the former Texas star from Coppell, Texas, plays for VakifBank Istanbul, the four-time defending champions of the Turkish league and defending European champion. She is widely regarded as one of the best middle blockers in the world and was awarded the “Best Middle Blocker” award at the most recent Club World Championships. She is currently the second-best blocker in the Champions League. Ogbogu is teammates with fellow USA national team member Kara Bajema and international superstars Gabi and Paola Egonu.

Kingdon, who is from Phoenix and played for Arizona, plays for Turk Hava Yollari in Istanbul, her fourth season with the club. THY is in its fifth season of playing in the top division and is currently fighting for a top-four finish and a playoff spot. Kingdon is one of the most all-around outside hitters in the league, ranking in the top 10 of both points per set and positive reception. Kingdon plays with Hawaii grad and Canada national team member Emily Maglio and legendary Turkish setter Naz Akyol.

Dixon, from Burnsville, Minnesota, played at Minnesota. She is in her second season in Turkey, but her first with Bolu. Bolu is competing in the top division for just the second time after being promoted in 2021. Dixon has been tasked to help Bolu survive relegation this season. She is teammates with recent UTRGV grad and WAC Player of the Year, Sarah Cruz of the Czech Republic.