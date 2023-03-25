Former Oregon star Brooke Nuneviller is in her first pro volleyball season, playing for Nilufer Belediyespor in Turkey. This is her third installment of “Pro volleyball life abroad,” where she visits with other Americans playing internationally. Her first segment included three other former Ducks, Lauren Page, Lindsey Vander Weide and Ronika Stone.

Then she talked to three other players in Turkey, Olympic gold-medalist Chiaka Ogbogu, Olympic alternate Tori Dixon, and national-team member Madi Kingdon Rishel.

In this installment, Nuneviller visits with two players who competed against each other in the NCAA title match, Logan Eggleston of Texas, the VolleyballMag.com national player of the year, and VBM All-America Madi Kubik of Nebraska. Eggleston is also in Turkey, while Kubik is in Puerto Rico. And the three were USA youth national-team teammates.

Enjoy this delightful, insightful and fun conversation between friends who are enjoying their first years as pro players: