We hope you’ve seen our “Pro Volleyball Life Abroad” interviews moderated by Brooke Nuneviller on the women’s side. Now we get a look at the men through former Princeton star Cody Kessel, the Team USA outside hitter who plays for Berlin Recycling Volleys.
Kessel, who previously played for TV Schönenwerd Switzerland NLA and SVG Lüneburg, is a seasoned European pro. What’s more, you can follow him on social media at @codykessel, get his eBook “11 Ways To Get An Edge” by clicking here, read his Volleyball Thesis for free here, and subscribe to his blog/newsletter here.
His panel includes Josh Ayzenberg, Kyle Dagostino and Matt West.
Ayzenberg, who played at Sacred Heart, is a libero for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. Follow him on social media at @Josh_Ayzz.
Dagostino is also a libero. He played at Stanford is currently with Nice Volley-Ball in France. Follow him on Instagram @dagoskly and on Twitter @lil_dag
And West, a setter who played at Pepperdine, started this season in Skra (Belchatow Poland), filled in at Giesen (Germany) for a few months, and is now in Radom (Poland).