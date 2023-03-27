We hope you’ve seen our “Pro Volleyball Life Abroad” interviews moderated by Brooke Nuneviller on the women’s side. Now we get a look at the men through former Princeton star Cody Kessel, the Team USA outside hitter who plays for Berlin Recycling Volleys.

Ayzenberg, who played at Sacred Heart, is a libero for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. Follow him on social media at @Josh_Ayzz.

Dagostino is also a libero. He played at Stanford is currently with Nice Volley-Ball in France. Follow him on Instagram @dagoskly and on Twitter @lil_dag

And West, a setter who played at Pepperdine, started this season in Skra (Belchatow Poland), filled in at Giesen (Germany) for a few months, and is now in Radom (Poland).