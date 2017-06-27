Plummer, Dreeuws win Queen of the Beach titles

Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer and Paige Dreeuws, who will play at Hawai’i, were the winners this past weekend at the second-annual Queen of the Beach Invitational Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The tournament featured separate fields of 32 college players and 64 high school players. Each signed up as an individual. Players in each field were seeded and divided into pools of four, with each team playing games to 21 (win by 2) and each girl had an opportunity to play with each of the other three players in her respective pool. The top two players in each pool, determined by their won-loss record and point differential, advanced to the next round, and play continued in that fashion until a “Queen of the Beach” was crowned for the college field and the high school field.

The 6-foot-6 Plummer, a product of Aliso Viejo and Aliso Niguel High School who was a key factor as a freshman last season in Stanford’s run to the NCAA championship, finished 2-1 in the final round (with best point differential) to win the college division.

Texan Haley Hallgren, who will play beach at USC, was second in the college division. She was followed by Arizona State beach-volleyball senior Mia Rivera and another incoming USC freshman, Sammy Slater of Ventura.

Dreeuws, a product of San Marcos (Calif.) High School also went 2-1 in the final round to win the high school division. She was followed by Mira Costa’s Sunny Villapando, who is headed to Stanford; Cami Sanchez, a product of Huntington Beach High School who is headed to UCLA; and Lindsey Sparks, a product of Edison HS and a Pepperdine University commit.

“It was a very exciting and fun tournament to watch,” said organizer Eric Fonoimoana, the 2000 USA Olympic beach gold-medalist. “The girls played awesome. It was amazing how many girls tied and had to do a playoff to move on.

“I told them at the very beginning of the tournament that every point matters so don’t quit. The talent continues to improve and so did the level play. I do feel there was a future Olympian playing in this years Queen of the Beach.”