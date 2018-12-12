Volleyball Quick Hits: Iowa State wins NIVC championship

Cyclones win NIVC: Iowa State capped its 2018 season with a 25-21, 30-28, 25-16 sweep of Tulane.

Iowa State of the Big 12, which won its last nine matches, finished 21-13. Tulane of the American Athletic Conference, which went 14-19 in 2017, ended 29-9, one of the best turnarounds in the nation.

Jess Schaben and Josie Herbst led Iowa State with 14 kills apiece and Eleanor Holthaus had 13. Schaben, named the tournament MVP, had 10 digs and a block, Herbst hit .414 and had three digs and a block, and Holthaus had one error in 23 swings to hit .522 and had five digs and three blocks.

Tulane, which hit .114, got eight kills from Yvette Burescu.