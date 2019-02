Bigben and Black Sheep Studio have released a new indoor volleyball game — Spike Volleyball — for Xbox, PlayStation4 and PC.

Spike Volleyball features 50 national teams, men’s and women’s. The game promises the most accurate volleyball reproductions using motion capture of spikes, bumps, blocks, and floaters.

Players can build and manage their own teams, use tactics developed by professional coaches, and has local and online multiplayer modes.

Watch the trailer here.