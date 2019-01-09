Volleyball Quick Hits: USA indoor teams learn Olympic qualification pools

USA Volleyball announced Wednesday that the FIVB has officially announced groupings for the first stage of the 2020 Olympic Games qualification process for both men’s and women’s indoor volleyball.

It was explained that the Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament will be broken down into six pools of four teams per gender. The winner of each round-robin pool will earn a spot in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The USA women, ranked third in the world, are in a pool with Argentina, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan and will play in a tournament August 2-4.

The USA men, ranked second, are in a pool with Belgium, Netherlands and Korea. The tournament will be August 9-11.

Tournament hosts are up for bid.

USA Volleyball added that the Olympic qualification process continues in January 2020 for those countries that did not win their respective intercontinental qualification pool. Each of the five continental confederations (NORCECA-North America/Central America and Caribbean, AVC-Asia, CAVB-Africa, CEV-Europe and CSV-South America) will organize their own Olympic Qualification Tournament to advance one team per gender to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Women’s pools (# in parenthesis represents current world ranking)

Pool A: Serbia (#1), Puerto Rico (#13), Thailand (#14), Poland (#26)

Pool B: China (#2), Turkey (#12), Germany (#15), Czech Republic (#24)

Pool C: USA (#3), Argentina (#11), Bulgaria (#16), Kazakhstan (#23)

Pool D: Brazil (#4), Dominican Republic (#10), Cameroon (#17), Azerbaijan (#22)

Pool E: Russia (#5), Korea (#9), Canada (#18), Mexico (#21)

Pool F: Netherlands (#7), Italy (#8), Belgium (#19), Kenya (#20)

Men’s pools (# in parenthesis represents current world ranking)

Pool A: Brazil (#1), Egypt (#13), Bulgaria (#14), Puerto Rico (#24T)

Pool B: USA (#2), Belgium (#12), Netherlands (#15), Korea (#24T)

Pool C: Italy (#3), Serbia (#10), Australia (#16), Cameroon (#23)

Pool D: Poland (#4), France (#9), Slovenia (#17), Tunisia (#22)

Pool E: Russia (#5), Iran (#8), Cuba (#18), Mexico (#21)

Pool F: Canada (#6), Argentina (#7), Finland (#19), China (#20)