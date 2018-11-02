Volleyball Quick Hits: Goodbye San Diego as p1440 makes schedule changes

Goodbye San Diego as p1440 makes schedule changes: The beach tour announced Friday that it has canceled its San Diego stop and moved its Huntington Beach, Calif. event to November 30-December 2.

The Huntington Beach weekend will have two events, a Top Guns Invitational featuring eight of the top world’s teams per gender, and a Young Guns Invitational, featuring a 24-team main draw double-elimination event.

“When we created p1440 one of the things we were deeply committed to was creating an event series that honored and respected the athletes, and by adjusting our 2018 end-of-the-year calendar, we are doing just that,” p1440 founder Kerri Walsh Jennings said.

Many of the beach pros started their seasons last February and got few breaks once things cranked up with the AVP and FIVB seasons. What’s more, 2019 is critical for teams trying to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“A proper offseason is crucial for our bodies, minds and spirits. Taking the time to rest, recover and re-set is essential and our team at p1440 knows this,” Walsh Jennings said.

“December and January are vital to these efforts and it’s especially important for those athletes with an eye toward qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games.

“A strategic off-season is prep for the new season. We have such a collaborative, mindful, community-centric mentality at p1440, which guided us to truly listen to what the athletes had to say. They wanted an off season and we want them to know we heard and we care.”

The four-time Olympic medalist said p1440 will have San Diego on its schedule next year.

“I was truly looking forward to playing in San Diego and we definitely will be playing there in 2019,” Walsh Jennings said. “It’s been amazing working with San Diego County and I so appreciate that they are just as excited to have us as we are to be there.”

Admission to the Huntington Beach event will be free, with VIP ticket options available. As with all p1440 events, the Huntington Beach event will feature kid-friendly activities, a health and wellness village, live music, and much more.