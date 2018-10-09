Volleyball Quick Hits: Klineman-Ross take NORCECA gold, Larsen-Stockman get bronze

VolleyballMag.com’s ongoing update of happenings in the world of volleyball. Got a news nugget? Email Lee@volleyballmag.com or Ed@volleyballmag.com:

Klineman-Ross take NORCECA gold, Larsen-Stockman get bronze: Alix Klineman and April Ross won gold Sunday at the NORCECA Continental Tour Final in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic beating Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley 21-16, 21-18 in the final.

Larsen and Stockman beat Cuba’s Arlin Hechavarria and Yanisleidis Sanchez 21-14, 21-16 for third place.

On the men’s side, the USA’s Billy Allen and Ryan Doherty finished fourth, losing the bronze-medal match to Canadians Ben Saxton and Grant O’Gorman 21-19, 21-16. Americans Avery Drost and Eric Zaun finished seventh.

Mexicans Josue Gaxiola and Jose Luis Rubio took gold in a 22-20, 17-21, 15-13 victory over Canadians Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter.

The full results can be found at BVBinfo.com.

USA women 6-0 after beating Bulgaria: The USA women’s national team swept Bulgaria 25-16, 25-17, 25-11 Sunday at the FIVB World Championships in Osaka, Japan, to improve to 6-0.

The Americans play again at 12:25 a.m. Eastern Monday when they take on Turkey.

Against Bulgaria, which dropped to 2-4, Kim Hill led with 12 kills and a block. Karsta Lowe had 11 kills and an ace and Jordan Larson had seven kills and two aces.

The USA. which went 6-0 in the first round at Kobe, Japan, plays again Wednesday against China and then Thursday against Italy.

USAVolleyball.org has the complete wrap-up and schedule.

Click here for more from the FIVB.

Bourne-Crabb win FIVB in China: Tri Bourne put a punctuation point on his comeback as he and partner Trevor Crabb won gold Thursday at the three-star FIVB beach event in Qinzhou, China.

Fellow Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil took bronze.

Bourne and Crabb defeated Taras Myskiv and Valeriy Samoday of Russia 21-18, 21-9, while Claes and Sponcil secured the bronze with a win over Ekaterina Birlova and Evgeniya Ukolova 21-13, 21-16.

The tournament was Bourne’s return to FIVB competition following his bout with myositis, a chronic inflammatory muscle disease that sidelined him for nearly two years.

Since his return, Bourne has partnered with his childhood friend and they finished seventh in Manhattan Beach, fifth in Chicago, and third in Waikiki this year.

Claes, the former USC star, and Sponcil, the current UCLA player, were playing together for the first time, and put together a solid tournament. They beat Russia’s Alexandra Moiseeva and Ekaterina Syrtseva (21-16, 21-11), Americans Amanda Dowdy and Irene Pollock (21-15, 21-13), Brazilians Carolina Horta and Angela Lavalle (21-14, 21-17), Slovaks Natalia Dubovcova and Andrea Strbova before losing to Marta Menegatti and Orsi Toth Italy 21-19, 21-14.

Dries Koekelkoren and Tom van Walle of Belgium won men’s bronze, while Rebecca Cavalcanti and Ana Patricia Silva of Brazil beat Menegatti and Toth for women’s gold.