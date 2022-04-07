Los Angeles-based photographer Mark Rigney, a frequent contributor to VolleyballMag.com, was on Manhattan Beach last weekend for the UCLA Invitational beach volleyball tournament that included the host Bruins, USC, TCU, LSU, Loyola Marymount, Hawai’i and Utah.
These are some of his favorite shots. Click on the photo to view full size.
USC’s Sammy Slater dives for a dig against TCU/Mark Rigney photo
USC’s Sammy Slater attacks against LSU/Mark Rigney photo
Hailey Harward lays out. /Mark Rigney photo
USC’s Hailey Harward dives for the dig/Mark Rigney photo
Lea Monkhouse blocks against TCU/Mark Rigney photo
Jaden Whitmarsh helps UCLA pull out the win against LSU/Mark Rigney photo
Daniela Alvarez uses the pokey against USC’s Tina Graudina/Mark Rigney photo
Loyola’s Isabelle Reffel punches the ball up against Utah/Mark Rigney photo
TCU’s Sutton Mactavish jousts with UCLA’s Rileigh Powers/Mark Rigney photo
Tessa Van Winkle of UCLA celebrates a block/Mark Rigney photo
Devon Newberry swings away against Holly Carlton of LSU/Mark Rigney photo
Jaden Whitmarsh in a tight third set with LSU/Mark Rigney photo
Sommer Daniel makes a play for Utah/Mark Rigney photo
Megan Widener digs against Utah/Mark Rigney photo
LSU’s Sierra Caffo digs as Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope looks onagainst UCLA/Mark Rigney photo
Reilly Allred digs for LSU/Mark Rigney photo
UCLA’s Lea Monkhouse and LSU’s Kylie Deberg battle at the net/Mark Rigney photo
Kelly Greene-Agnew reaches for the dig against UCLA/Mark Rigney photo
Abby Van Winkle looks on as Lexy Denaburg of UCLA gets the touch/Mark Rigney photo
Brooke Van Sickle pops the ball up for Hawaii/Mark Rigney photo
Hailey Harward attacks the block of TCU’s Tania Moreno/Mark Rigney photo
Avery Poppinga of LMU slips a shot by LSU’s Holly Carlton/Mark Rigney photo
Marine Kinna of Loyola Marymount stretches out/Mark Rigney photo
Kelli Greene-Agnew celebrates the win against UCLA/Mark Rigney photo