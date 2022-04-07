Los Angeles-based photographer Mark Rigney, a frequent contributor to VolleyballMag.com, was on Manhattan Beach last weekend for the UCLA Invitational beach volleyball tournament that included the host Bruins, USC, TCU, LSU, Loyola Marymount, Hawai’i and Utah.

These are some of his favorite shots. Click on the photo to view full size.

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag