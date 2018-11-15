Video chat with veteran Arizona coach Dave Rubio

Arizona had a really rough 2017. But the Wildcats (19-9 overall, 8-8 Pac-12) are ranked No. 24 this week in the AVCA Coaches Poll and play their final regular-season matches in state, at home for USC, UCLA and Cal and finishing up at Arizona State.

The Wildcats, No. 41 in the most recent NCAA RPI, have a lot at stake going down the stretch.

Veteran coach Dave Rubio talks about his team, the injuries — especially concussions — that it’s overcome, and more in this video interview with VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog.