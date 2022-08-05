We caught up by Zoom on Friday with legendary Penn State coach Russ Rose, who retired last year after 43 seasons.

Which meant not having to recruit this past spring nor prepare for the upcoming NCAA season.

Rose is enjoying retirement, but is still involved in volleyball, first as a clinician with The Art of Coaching Volleyball with longtime friends Terry Liskevych and John Dunning. He’s also putting on clinics on his own and giving speeches. Email him at rdr5@psu.edu

