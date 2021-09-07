Breaking it down: Salima, Jenny, Emily on the second NCAA volleyball weekend

You can’t get a conversation like this one anywhere else!

Salima Rockwell, Emily Ehman, and Jenny Hazelwood join up for our weekly video visit to talk about the weekend past in NCAA volleyball and what’s ahead.

We cover a little of something in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC, and a few others, as the season heads into the pivotal third weekend.

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more. She’s got Texas-Texas State on Tuesday night.

Jenny, an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast. She’s got Baylor-Florida on Friday.

Emily, a former Northwestern player, is a regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com and is a Big Ten Network analyst. This week, she’ll be in the Big Ten Network studio between the Rutgers-NC State and Wisconsin-Kentucky matches.

