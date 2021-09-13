Salima, Jenny, Emily joined by Nicole Rigoni for this week’s NCAA volleyball conversation

By
Lee Feinswog
-
0
70
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey, left, and Madi Kubik block Utah's Zoe Weatherington/Molly Houser photo

If you want insight into the past week of NCAA volleyball, a look at what’s ahead, and want to laugh while watching, you’re in the right place. From big wins by Utah, Ole Miss, and Wisconsin, to what happened at Oregon, to what’s ahead and more, we’ve got you covered.

This week Pac-12 analyst Nicole Rigoni, who played at Washington State, joins ubiquitous analyst Salima Rockwell, ESPN’s Jenny Hazelwood, and the Big Ten Network’s Emily Ehman for our weekly visit. And in addition to the results, Jenny vents about a call in the Kentucky-Wisconsin match that loomed large.

And, the first part where I froze up, I was complimenting all the top-team coaches for scheduling and playing all the other top teams. The others? The women filled in what they thought I was saying!

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!
We are happy to provide free content for our readers. You can help keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member. Memberships start as low as $10: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here