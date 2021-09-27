From upsets to surprises, Salima, Jenny, Emily recap an NCAA volleyball week like no other

Things started out crazy on Friday with Maryland upsetting Wisconsin, Mississippi State winning at Florida, and Purdue dispatching Ohio State.

And then after a busy Saturday, Sunday’s NCAA volleyball was like riding a roller-coaster, including Washington-Washington State, UCLA-Stanford, and the Big Ten results. We talk about it all, note a handful of mid-major performances, and take a look ahead:

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more.

Jenny, an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast.

Emily, a former Northwestern player, is a regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com and is a Big Ten Network analyst.

