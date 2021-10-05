Happy hour: Salima, Jenny, Emily, Lee talk NCAA volleyball after Freaky Friday II and so much more

Please participate in our VolleyballMag.com Readership Survey. It requires no heavy lifting and you can win a $250 Amazon gift card. Just go to: VolleyballMag.com/readership-survey and fill in a few things. It takes just a couple of minutes, we will really appreciate it, and you can get in a drawing to win the gift card. Thanks!

We had a lot on the Pac-12 and Big Ten this week, plenty on the SEC, and there were ACC and Big 12 mentions, and players given props included Julia Orzol, Mac May, Lauren Barnes, Lauren Matthews, and Rylee Cookerly. Who? You’ll have to watch.

And you’ll be glad you did, because we shot it later than usual this Monday, all with a drink in hand, and Salima Rockwell, Jenny Hazelwood, Emily Ehman, and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog had too much talking NCAA Division I volleyball:

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more.

Jenny, an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast.

Emily, a former Northwestern player, is a regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com and is a Big Ten Network analyst.