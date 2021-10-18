Talking NCAA volleyball with Creighton’s Booth as she joins VBM roundtable with Salima, Jenny, Emily

Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth joins the panel after a week in which the Pac-12 has seven teams within a game of each other atop the standings, Jenny’s Mississippi State won in five at Ole Miss, and we get a handle on which of us went where and where we will be this week.

Plus there are plenty of mid-major shoutouts including to Brown and Lauren Matthews of Western Kentucky, and looking ahead to matches like Hawai’i-UCSB, San Diego-BYU, and the gauntlet that is the Big Ten:

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more.

Jenny, an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast.

Emily, a former Northwestern player and regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com, is a Big Ten Network analyst.