Anne Marie Anderson joins Salima, Jenny, Emily, Lee for the weekly NCAA volleyball talk

Pac-12 Network announcer Anne Marie Anderson joins the fun this week. The VolleyballMag.com goblins wanted to recognize that it was Halloween week, and Anne Marie fabulously got more in the spirit of things than Salima Rockwell, Jenny Hazelwood, and Emily Ehman. Lee wore his costume.

There was so much to cover this week! Our talk includes Pitt-Louisville and the ACC, a whole bunch on the Big Ten, plenty on the Pac-12, a little of this and that about the SEC, and way more:

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more.

Jenny, an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast.

Emily, a former Northwestern player and regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com, is a Big Ten Network analyst.