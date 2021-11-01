Linda Hampton-Keith joins the panel for this week’s NCAA volleyball talk after more upsets

Not only do Salima, Jenny, and Lee have a special Zoom background to tease Emily, we have a special guest in Louisville volunteer coach Linda Hampton-Keith. The former NC State coach is having a blast with the No. 2 team the nation and joins the panel for the weekly NCAA volleyball conversation:

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more.

Jenny, an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast.

Emily, a former Northwestern player and regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com, is a Big Ten Network analyst.