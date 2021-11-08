Jen Flynn Oldenburg of Ohio State joins the weekly NCAA conversation

There’s nothing like it, the weekly NCAA gathering we have with Salima Rockwell, Jenny Hazelwood, Emily Ehman, and, this week, The Ohio State University coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg.

There was so much to cover, including the usual Big Ten talk, Texas-Baylor, plenty of random items, Jenny’s NCAA at-large research, and Lee’s Michigan volleyball shirt:

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more.

Jenny, an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast.

Emily, a former Northwestern player and regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com, is a Big Ten Network analyst.