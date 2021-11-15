WSU’s Jen Greeny joins in as the PAC-12, B1G stay log jammed; and, oh yeah, Mississippi State

Another week with so much NCAA volleyball to talk about, including a happy Jenny because of the success of Mississippi State. We cover a lot of ground in the PAC-12, Big Ten, a lot of ranking/RPI talk, and so much more.

And we are joined by Washington State coach Jen Greeny:

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more.

Jenny, an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast.

Emily, a former Northwestern player and regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com, is a Big Ten Network analyst.