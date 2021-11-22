BYU’s Olmstead, State’s Darty Dennis join the NCAA-conversation roundtable

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

BYU coach Heather Olmstead joined us for the start of this week’s episode while on the team bus driving to Salt Lake City. The No. 4 Cougars play at San Diego on Tuesday. And then Julie Darty Dennis, whose Mississippi State Bulldogs continue to reach new heights — including being ranked for the first time this week — joined the panel.

Salima Rockwell, Jenny Hazelwood, Emily Ehman, and I had plenty to kick around after 18 NCAA Tournament bids were claimed this past weekend and there were some epic battles around the country, not the least of which was Wisconsin at Minnesota:

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more.

Jenny, an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast.

Emily, a former Northwestern player and regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com, is a Big Ten Network analyst.