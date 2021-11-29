Louisville’s Kelly, Illinois St.’s Johnson, then sorting it out the day after the NCAA bracket release

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

If you watch us every week, you know. If this is your first time, welcome to the best show in volleyball.

Yes, we talk all about the NCAA bracket, the seedings, our complaints about who got in and who didn’t, and plenty more.

But first we are joined by Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly, whose unbeaten Cardinals are the No. 1 seed. And then Illinois State coach Leah Johnson visits the panel of Salima Rockwell, Jenny Hazelwood, Emily Ehman, and Lee Feinswog.

After that? Bring it on:

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more.

Jenny, an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast.

Emily, a former Northwestern player and regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com, is a Big Ten Network analyst.