Salima, Jenny, Emily, Lee break down the NCAA Tournament as 16 teams remain

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

We are happy to provide free content for our readers and we hope you appreciate all of our coverage. You can help keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member. Memberships start as low as $10: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

We’re down to 16 NCAA Tournament teams and the panel of Salima Rockwell, Jenny Hazelwood, Emily Ehman and Lee Feinswog talk about the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and look ahead to all four regionals. There are even some final-four predictions:

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more.

Jenny, an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast.

Emily, a former Northwestern player and regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com, is a Big Ten Network analyst.