Pop-up episode with new ND coach Salima Rockwell, USM’s Jenny Hazelwood, Emily Ehman

What a few weeks since the last time we got together!
Salima Rockwell tells us what it was like to become the Notre Dame coach and all that entails, Jenny Hazelwood catches us up on all things Southern Miss, and Emily Ehman gives her player perspective. And she also had a cool football assignment for the Big Ten Network. We also touch on some of the player movement and coaching hires around the country:
PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!
Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/
Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag