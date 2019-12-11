Video chat with Salima Rockwell, the former coach turned NCAA TV analyst

Salima Rockwell has been there, done that.

As an assistant coach, she won four national championships. She won two with Penn State, moved to Texas and the Longhorns won it all in 2012, and then returned to Penn State and celebrated the 2017 national title.

What’s more, she went to two NCAA Championships as a player for Penn State and has been to 10 final fours in all. Rockwell got out of coaching two years ago, moved back to Austin, and this year went full bore into her TV career, working as an analyst for the Longhorn and Big Ten networks and ESPN.

We caught up with her Wednesday as she was preparing to broadcast Friday’s Texas NCAA regional when the Longhorns play host to Louisville and Florida plays Minnesota: