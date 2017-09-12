Same 1-2-3, Cal Poly moves up in VolleyballMag.com/NIVC Mid-Major Poll

Not surprisingly, Creighton, BYU and San Diego remained 1-2-3 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.

Creighton got 25 of the 26 first-place votes cast, with the other going to BYU.

Cal Poly moved up from No. 6 to fourth after going 2-1, losing to AVCA then-No. 14 Oregon but beating Duquesne and then former AVCA No. 23 Wichita State in five. Wichita State dropped two notches in this poll to No. 6.

Colorado State had another big week and moved up four spots to No. 5 after victories over Ball State, then-AVCA No. 16 Michigan and Idaho State.

North Texas made it in at No. 23 and Towson broke through at No. 25.

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 Creighton 649 (25) 7-2 1 2 BYU 618 (1) 8-1 2 3 San Diego 593 6-3 3 4 Cal Poly 550 7-2 6 5 Colorado State 504 8-1 9 6 Wichita State 497 7-2 4 7 Western Kentucky 492 9-2 8 8 Lipscomb 444 4-4 7 9 Northern Iowa 420 7-3 5 10 Missouri State 409 6-3 10 11 North Dakota 373 13-1 13 12 Marquette 366 4-4 11 13 Dayton 283 6-4 12 14 UC Irvine 268 7-1 15 15 Denver 256 7-2 17 16 Hawai’i 246 4-5 16 17 Boise State 226 6-3 14 18 Miami, Ohio 177 8-4 20 19 Austin Peay 164 8-2 18 20 SMU 159 6-3 21 21 Loyola Marymount 111 5-3 25 22 Villanova 98 6-3 19 23 North Texas 81 8-1 NR 24 Portland 66 7-2 23 25 Towson 49 11-0 NR



Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: New Mexico State 29; Rice 29; Princeton 28; Radford 26; Xavier 25; Coastal Carolina 22; James Madison 21; Illinois State 16; Seton Hall 14; VCU 13; Butler 12; Central Arkansas 10; Southern Miss 10; Stephen F Austin 9; Navy 6; Providence 5; New Mexico 4; Arkansas State 3.

14 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 69 combined points.

Dropped Out: Xavier 24; Coastal Carolina 22.

Previous polls: August 29, September 5

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

