Welcome to the first episode of SANDCAST: Beach volleyball with Tri Bourne and Travis Mewhirter, presented by Marriott Vacation Club Rentals and brought to you by VolleyballMag.com.

The podcast will delve into all areas of beach volleyball, from the top players and talents across the globe to coaches, influencers and any individual who could bring valuable insight regarding the game of beach volleyball.

The first episode is about the podcast’s host himself, Tri Bourne.

After qualifying for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio — though missing the cut due to the country quota — and finishing the year ranked No. 5 in the world alongside John Hyden.

Recently, however, Bourne has been sidelined with an enigmatic autoimmune disease that kept him out for the 2017 season. It made for a bit of an odd year for Bourne: watching, not playing; commentating on the AVP livestream, not traveling the world; going to the doctor’s office, skipping the beach.

On the podcast, Bourne discusses how he has dealt with the adversity of an illness, being limited in terms of playing, and how he actually wouldn’t trade his year.

“It’s funny,” Bourne says. “At this particular moment, it kind of has been a great year.”

Indeed. Bourne hit the books, learning about mindset, sports psychology, meditation. He developed new talents, beginning with commentating on the AVP livestream, which was a smash hit throughout the year.

“It’s been fun,” he says. “It’s been cool. There’s been highs and lows.”

SANDCAST is presented by Marriott Vacation Club Rentals, which offers the best vacation accommodations in the world’s best vacation destinations. Wherever you travel — Florida to Hawaii, Europe to California — choose to rest in our luxurious guest rooms, suites or villas for your next getaway. Villas offer all of the comforts of home including a full kitchen, living and dining area and separate bedrooms.

Stay with the Marriott name you know and trust. Book Big Spaces in Great Places today. Visit www.MVCRentals.com

Where you can find Bourne

Twitter: @TriBourne, Instagram: @tribourne, Facebook: @tribournehi

Where you can find Mewhirter