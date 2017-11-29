SANDCAST No. 5: A glimpse into greatness with April Ross, Part 1

Who will be April Ross’s partner in 2018? That and more in our in-depth interview on this week’s SANDCAST: Beach Volleyball with Tri Bourne and Travis Mewhirter presented by Marriott Vacation Club Rentals.

Ross has become the icon of the women’s side of professional beach volleyball.

Her list of accomplishments includes: A Gatorade national player-of-the-year award at Newport Harbor High School, two national championships at USC (where she never even planned on playing, but more on that in Part 2), a two-year stretch with partner Jen Kessy between 2008-2010 in which she medaled in 17 of 20 FIVB events, an undefeated AVP season in 2014 with Kerri Walsh-Jennings, two Olympics medals — one silver, one bronze.

And every time Ross thinks it’s time to unwind, to relax, to maybe, just maybe, not hit the weight room or the sand, well, there’s always another mountain to climb.

Focus. Everyday. On good habits. On good people. On good thoughts. On being true to yourself. On what you want. On how you'll get there. pic.twitter.com/NQ51Rc7fjI — April Ross (@AprilRossBeach) October 24, 2017

“It’s so hard. It’s so hard. What I find happens is I convince myself to find that balance a little bit and not stress about it and not work so hard,” she said. “And then I’ll go to a competition, underperform, and I’m like ‘F this! I’m going to home, step it up. I’m not training hard enough, not focused hard enough. If you just want to win that bad –- it’s so hard to take a step back and find that balance.”

This season was, as Ross describes it on SANDCAST, full of “hiccups.” A last-minute breakup with Walsh-Jennings, with whom Ross won a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympic Games, along with a toe injury that had more of an effect that she realized until she watched video of her approach, made for a mercurial year, though certainly not a bad one — not by most standards, anyway.

But Ross is not most athletes.

She still won two AVP tournaments, in Austin split-blocking with Whitney Pavlik, and in New York defending for Lauren Fendrick. She still made the World Championship finals in Vienna, pushing the 2016 Olympic gold medalists Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst to three sets.

And now one of those hiccups –- having a constantly-changing partner situation – is resolved for the upcoming 2018 season.

“It was really hard to figure out what to do,” Ross said. “There weren’t many chances to compete and to try people out. It came down to really intangible things. I decided to go with …”

Listen now. And Part 2 with April Ross will be here next Wednesday at VolleyballMag.com!

Where to find April Ross

Instagram: @aprilrossbeach

Twitter: @AprilRossBeach

It is an honor to represent our country, all that we are and all we are fighting to become. I am beyond grateful to those who serve and protect it & us daily; past, present, and future 🙏🏼❤️ THANK YOU & Happy Veterans Day! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yMHPIp9LMD — April Ross (@AprilRossBeach) November 12, 2017

Website: AprilRossBeach.com

