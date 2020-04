We visited with pro beach player Sarah Sponcil earlier this week. She spoke from her family’s home in Phoenix, where she’s hanging out and trying to stay fit and motivated during this lull.

Sponcil visits often by video with partner Kelly Claes and coach Jordan Cheng as they, like the rest of the volleyball world, sit and wait:

Follow Sponcil on Instagram @smsponcil and visit her website, sarahsponcil.com