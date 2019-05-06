Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall inducts another star-studded class

The Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame (SCIVBHF) honored its third induction class and lifetime achievement winners on Sunday night at Anaheim’s Highway 39 Event Center.

The 2019 induction class included Jeanne Beauprey Reeves, Patti Bright, Denise Corlett, Jean Gaertner, Mick Haley, Tayyiba Haneef-Park, Kirk Kilgour, Debbie Landreth Brown, Bill Olsson, April Ross, Eric Sato, Liane Sato, Dave Saunders, Paul Sunderland, Rudy Suwara and Bob Yoder.

Honored for their lifetime service were Ann Davenport and the husband and wife team of Pat and Sharkie Zartman. The HOF 8 minute video was produced by NBC Olympic Beach Producer Tom Feuer (You can view it at www.socalindoorvolleyballhof.com).

Numerous hall of famers from the first two induction classes were in attendance and presented to the new inductees. Those attending included Al Scates, Marv Dunphy, Brian Gimmillaro, Paula Weishoff, Karch Kiraly, Doug Partie, Kim Oden, Laurel Brassey Iversen, Liz Masakayan, Pat Powers and Ernie Suwara. Doug Beal, the 1984 USA Olympic Gold Medal Coach also presented commemorative medallions to the honorees.

The SCIVBHF made a donation to start the Anaheim Starlings club that will be based at American Sports Centers.

“It was a great night when you mix a tremendous group on new inductees, the return of so many legends and the fact that our 501(c)3 charity was able to make the necessary donation to provide youth opportunities and training by starting the Anaheim Starlings,” said Michael Sondheimer, SCIVBHOF executive director.