Video interview with former USA Volleyball stars Danielle Scott, Kim Willoughby

Good friends and former USA Volleyball teammates Danielle Scott and Kim Willoughby served as public-address announcers Saturday for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s five state-tournament finals in Kenner, La.

Five-time USA Olympian Scott, who is from and lives in Baton Rouge, and 2008 Olympics teammate Willoughby, who is from Napoleonville, La., and recently moved from Puerto Rico back to Louisiana, were excited to be a part of the state tournament. Scott played for Woodlawn High School before going to Long Beach State, while Wllloughby played at Assumption High School before heading to Hawai’i.

We caught up with them in between matches to talk about what they’re up to and more: