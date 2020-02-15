Talent On Full Display At SCVA/p1440 Las Vegas Showcase

VolleyballMag.com and p1440 hosted the official SCVA showcase Friday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
The showcase featured three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings as well as former Texas and USC NCAA champion head coach Mick Haley.
Participants gathered in front of nearly 150 coaches and ran through both skill work and six-on-six drills. With the SCVA Las Vegas Classic getting underway Saturday and running through Monday, our attention shifts to that for the remainder of the weekend. First though, we wanted to highlight some of the players who stood out to our on-court coaches running the drills. We plan on having more in the next week or two featuring question-and-answers pieces with some of the participants. For now, we listed players mentioned to us by the on-court coaches and included any of their comments on those players.
WAVE 1
2020
Dallas Balanay-Flores, S, DigThis! – nice location
Lola Bunn, MB, Athena VBC – quick arm
Jessica Lepe, OH, Rancho Valley VBC
Jaylynn Nihipali, S, Jammers VBC – hands down best setter in the session, very fluid
Kennedy Presser, MB, Arbor View (HS)
Emma Villaluz, L/DS, Athena VBC – good digging
Naomi Willis, MB, Renegades – good athlete
2021
Kamrynn Caruth, S, 915 United – well-rounded, good hands, good defense, positive attitude
Jillian de Leon, OH, Campfire – good jump
Bethany Harris, S, Coalition – nice location
Madison Kelly, OH, A4 Volley – nice blocking, did something with bad sets while hitting
Analise Kusleika, MB, Pacific Jrs – very raw but really active
Madison Novak, OH, Legacy VBC – hits hard
Bethany Tuchardt, OH, NW Reign 18-1 – good defense and block, nice covering, good swing
Autumn Williams, L/DS/OH, Jammers VBC
2022
Larissa Dakoske, L/DS, Forza1 VBC – stud, really good sand players
Braiziah Dixon, MB, Mizuno M1 – good blocker
Alexis Iramina, S/L, Jammers VBC
2023
Taina Kaauwai, MB, Hi Intensity Hilo – tall (6-1) and smooth
Amber Keen, MB, Northern Nevada – tall (6-4), great blocker
Olivia Wright, OH, 805 Elite – has nice hops
WAVE 2
2020
Janie Batterton, RS, So Cal VBC – nice arm swing
Jennifer Bolden, RS, Mizuno Long Beach 18 Rockstar
Jesse Dunkerson, OH, Renegades
Victoria Fuentes, MB, Valley Venom – good straight-up blocker in front of hitter
Shannon Huntington, OH, SoCal VBC
Holleigh Jamie, L/DS, Midnight Sun – reads and anticipates well
Krysta Petersen, MB, Horizon VBC
2021
Lauren Albrecht, S, Hawaiian Style – solid, very nice setter
Bella Bernhardt, OH, Actyve 17
Vanessa Chavez, OH, ProPlay VBC
Alexis Kepa, S, Laulea’a – nice hand, sets good location
Mara Murphy, RS, High Country
Annie Nugent, S, So Cal VBC
Kadyn Osborne, S, Midnight Sun
Halle Richards, S/RS, High Country
Jadah Schmidtke, MB, Team Hiki No
Peyton Smith, RS, Frisco Flyers – one of the best pin hitters of Wave 2
Jennifer Soha, MB, Five Rings VBC
Vailin Tagaloa, S, Vegas United VBC
2022
Ajah Rajvong, OH, Hawaiian Style
Makayla Roginski, RS, Adidas NW – brings heat from the RS
Madison Tillman, OH, Icon VBC – hits hard
2023
Malia Peterson, RS, Beach Cities VBC
Ashlan Vangronigen, MB/OH, Fresno Heat – versatile, plays middle but hits well on the pin both line and angle
WAVE 3
2020
Alli Alger, OH, SIVA
Kaitlyn Cashio, OH, Club H – hits hard
Carly Kejmar, S, Forza1 West – very vocal, good energy
Sage McDaniel, OH, Boise Ingite 18s
2021
Emily Borgman, OH, Chico Matrix – nice arm
Taylor Distelberg, MB, Rancho Valley VBC – stud blocker, hands up and over the net
Nayeli Mancilla, S, AZ Revolution VBC
Kylie Matthews, RS, Chico Matrix
Ava Nichols, S, AZ Revolution VBC – clean hands
Peyton Smith, RS, Frisco Flyers – hits a heavy ball
Grecia Maria Ung, OH, Buhitas – gets up
2022
Currie Marusak, OH, Amarillo Elite – good arm
Carla Lorenia Ojeda, RS, Buhitas – jumping out of the roof, highest jumper in gym all day
Emily Rowland, MB, Vegas United VBC
Savanna Sterck, OH, Flash 619
Aubrey Tanner, S/RS, Forza1 West 16 – setter but also a raw hitter, just hitting for the past year
2023
Emma Doney, OH, Red Rock 15 Simo
Mackenzie Godden, MB, Five Starz – moves well
Rianna Liu, S, Red Rock VBC