Talent On Full Display At SCVA/p1440 Las Vegas Showcase

VolleyballMag.com and p1440 hosted the official SCVA showcase Friday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The showcase featured three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings as well as former Texas and USC NCAA champion head coach Mick Haley.

Participants gathered in front of nearly 150 coaches and ran through both skill work and six-on-six drills. With the SCVA Las Vegas Classic getting underway Saturday and running through Monday, our attention shifts to that for the remainder of the weekend. First though, we wanted to highlight some of the players who stood out to our on-court coaches running the drills. We plan on having more in the next week or two featuring question-and-answers pieces with some of the participants. For now, we listed players mentioned to us by the on-court coaches and included any of their comments on those players.

WAVE 1

2020

Dallas Balanay-Flores, S, DigThis! – nice location

Lola Bunn, MB, Athena VBC – quick arm

Jessica Lepe, OH, Rancho Valley VBC

Jaylynn Nihipali, S, Jammers VBC – hands down best setter in the session, very fluid

Kennedy Presser, MB, Arbor View (HS)

Emma Villaluz, L/DS, Athena VBC – good digging

Naomi Willis, MB, Renegades – good athlete

2021

Kamrynn Caruth, S, 915 United – well-rounded, good hands, good defense, positive attitude

Jillian de Leon, OH, Campfire – good jump

Bethany Harris, S, Coalition – nice location

Madison Kelly, OH, A4 Volley – nice blocking, did something with bad sets while hitting

Analise Kusleika, MB, Pacific Jrs – very raw but really active

Madison Novak, OH, Legacy VBC – hits hard

Bethany Tuchardt, OH, NW Reign 18-1 – good defense and block, nice covering, good swing

Autumn Williams, L/DS/OH, Jammers VBC

2022

Larissa Dakoske, L/DS, Forza1 VBC – stud, really good sand players

Braiziah Dixon, MB, Mizuno M1 – good blocker

Alexis Iramina, S/L, Jammers VBC

2023

Taina Kaauwai, MB, Hi Intensity Hilo – tall (6-1) and smooth

Amber Keen, MB, Northern Nevada – tall (6-4), great blocker

Olivia Wright, OH, 805 Elite – has nice hops

WAVE 2

2020

Janie Batterton, RS, So Cal VBC – nice arm swing

Jennifer Bolden, RS, Mizuno Long Beach 18 Rockstar

Jesse Dunkerson, OH, Renegades

Victoria Fuentes, MB, Valley Venom – good straight-up blocker in front of hitter

Shannon Huntington, OH, SoCal VBC

Holleigh Jamie, L/DS, Midnight Sun – reads and anticipates well

Krysta Petersen, MB, Horizon VBC

2021

Lauren Albrecht, S, Hawaiian Style – solid, very nice setter

Bella Bernhardt, OH, Actyve 17

Vanessa Chavez, OH, ProPlay VBC

Alexis Kepa, S, Laulea’a – nice hand, sets good location

Mara Murphy, RS, High Country

Annie Nugent, S, So Cal VBC

Kadyn Osborne, S, Midnight Sun

Halle Richards, S/RS, High Country

Jadah Schmidtke, MB, Team Hiki No

Peyton Smith, RS, Frisco Flyers – one of the best pin hitters of Wave 2

Jennifer Soha, MB, Five Rings VBC

Vailin Tagaloa, S, Vegas United VBC

2022

Ajah Rajvong, OH, Hawaiian Style

Makayla Roginski, RS, Adidas NW – brings heat from the RS

Madison Tillman, OH, Icon VBC – hits hard

2023

Malia Peterson, RS, Beach Cities VBC

Ashlan Vangronigen, MB/OH, Fresno Heat – versatile, plays middle but hits well on the pin both line and angle

WAVE 3

2020

Alli Alger, OH, SIVA

Kaitlyn Cashio, OH, Club H – hits hard

Carly Kejmar, S, Forza1 West – very vocal, good energy

Sage McDaniel, OH, Boise Ingite 18s

2021

Emily Borgman, OH, Chico Matrix – nice arm

Taylor Distelberg, MB, Rancho Valley VBC – stud blocker, hands up and over the net

Nayeli Mancilla, S, AZ Revolution VBC

Kylie Matthews, RS, Chico Matrix

Ava Nichols, S, AZ Revolution VBC – clean hands

Peyton Smith, RS, Frisco Flyers – hits a heavy ball

Grecia Maria Ung, OH, Buhitas – gets up

2022

Currie Marusak, OH, Amarillo Elite – good arm

Carla Lorenia Ojeda, RS, Buhitas – jumping out of the roof, highest jumper in gym all day

Emily Rowland, MB, Vegas United VBC

Savanna Sterck, OH, Flash 619

Aubrey Tanner, S/RS, Forza1 West 16 – setter but also a raw hitter, just hitting for the past year

2023

Emma Doney, OH, Red Rock 15 Simo

Mackenzie Godden, MB, Five Starz – moves well

Rianna Liu, S, Red Rock VBC