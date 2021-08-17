Best of Seaside beach volleyball tournament photo gallery by Stephen Burns

Macy Jerger defends/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
SEASIDE, Oregon — The 39th annual Seaside beach volleyball tournament, thought to be the nation’s largest beach volleyball tournament, featured over 3,300 players and 1600 teams on 185 courts August 12-15, 2021.
Logan Webber and Evan Cory took the AVPNext gold title and the $4,000 top prize by defeating Travis Mewhirter and Adam Roberts.
In the women’s draw, Brittany Tiegs and Megan Nash defeated Macy Jerger and Emily Hartong for the championship.
Here are the best photos from the weekend by VolleyballMag.com’s Stephen Burns:
Katie Lindstrom hits a ball into the block of Tiffany Creamer/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Garrett Wessberg jousts with Mikhail Butler while David Lee and JM Plummer stay ready/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Courtney Schwan hits against Jessica Sykora/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Macy Jerger passes to her partner Emily Hartong/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Piper Ferch hits against Mean Nash/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Jennifer Sanders passes/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Shayne McPherson lunges for a pass/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Macy Jerger defends/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Travis Mewhirter hits against the block of Garrett Wessberg/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Evan Cory hits against the block of Travis Mewhirter, while Logan Webber covers/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Andrea Nucete-Elliott pokes around the block of Cecilia Agraz/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Andrea Nucete-Elliott digs/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Evan Enriques celebrates a point (foreground) while Tanner Woods celebrates at the net. Andrew Dentler and Seain Cook in the background/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Andrew Dentler passes/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Macie Jerger passes a ball to partner Emily Hartong/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Nicole Reinking sets on the run/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Evan Enriques goes up against the block of Garrett Wessberg/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Macy Jerger hits against Megan Nash/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Payton Rund jousts with Cici Agraz. Jo Kremer and Katie Lindstrom wait in the back court/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Bridgette Padilha passes/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Garrett Wessberg passes a ball to JM Plummer while Adam Roberts awaits on the other side of the net/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Mari Molina digs/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Avi Vetter runs down a shot/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Megan Nash hits/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Payton Rund reaches over for a block/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Adam Roberts sets Travis Mewhirter/Stephen Burns, PNV photography
Megan Nash passes while Emily Hartong awaits on the other side of the net/Stephen Burns, PNV photography