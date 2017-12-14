It’s on: What to expect in NCAA semis, fun photos from all 4 teams

Story by Lee Feinswog, photos by Ed Chan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As we head into Thursday night’s NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship semifinals, a little of this and a little of that for your reading preparation knowing that the last four national champions make up three-fourths of the field. And we have a collection of fun photos from all four teams’ Wednesday practices.

Both semifinal matches will be shown on ESPN, although Saturday’s final is on ESPN2.

At 7 p.m. Eastern, the Big Ten co-champions face off when Nebraska (30-4), which swept the Nittany Lions in their only meeting (the B1G opener September 22), faces Penn State (33-1).

At 9 p.m — and more likely closer to 10 p.m. if the first match is going to be as close as most expect — defending-champion Stanford (30-3), which ran away with the Pac-12 this season, plays SEC co-champion Florida (29-1).

On Wednesday, all four teams practiced in the Sprint Center and all four took their turns at the news-conference podium, the head coaches and selected players.

Florida, which is facing its third Pac-12 team in a row after ousting UCLA and USC in the regionals, went first.

“We understand at this level and this point in the tournament the talent level is the best in the country,” said 27th-year Florida coach Mary Wise, whose Gators perennially dominate the SEC but last took a team here in 2003. We think back to our previous trips, some of them before these guys were born. We played players that went on to be Olympians and be named some of the best players in the history of NCAA Volleyball. We see (Stanford’s) Kathryn Plummer as being that type of player.”

Plummer, of course, is 6-foot-6 and is a strong candidate to be VolleyballMag.com’s national player of the year when our All-American teams are announced next week. She and 6-8 right side Merete Lutz, 6-6 middle Audriana Fitzmorris and the other middle, high-jumping 6-2 Tami Alade, will no doubt give Florida fits.

And that includes Florida’s do-everything senior Carli Snyder, whose ball-control abilities will control her team’s fate. Snyder leads her team in kills (3.44 per set) and is second in digs (3.31), but has at times serve-receive issues. Plummer leads Stanford in kills (4.73) and is third in digs (1.93), but she, too, has had serve-receive issues and in the overall picture that might be the only chink in the Cardinal’s armor.

So expect both teams to go after those respective outside hitters when they can.

Snyder was asked about Plummer.

“She’s a very dominant player because she has the ability to kill the ball from everywhere on the floor and in perfect situations,” Snyder said. “I think that is something that we have to keep on our radar. That when she’s going to clean up a lot of messes for them and she’s a player who gets the ball in a lot of different situations and trying to control the bad situations better because she does a really impressive job with less than perfect balls.”

Wise, by the way, is one of just three women who have coached teams into the final four. Current Michigan State coach Cathy George took Texas-Arlington this far in 1989 and Elaine Michaelis did the same with BYU in 1993. Wise got Florida into the 2003 title match before losing to USC.

“I think the reality is that there is a number of well-funded, well-supported programs, who have the best opportunity to recruit the top players to get here, and by the numbers, most of them just happen to be coached by males,” Wise said. “So the odds are forever, at this moment, in their favor. Just by numbers.”

Stanford actually went last in the order of news conferences. The Cardinal’s appearance here is special in so many ways, not the least of which for Fitzmorris and setter Jenna Gray, who are both from Kansas City suburbs. They were teammates at St. James Academy in Lenexa, located about 15 miles southwest of the Sprint Center.

They, of course, have a job to do on the volleyball court, but also had to take finals exams here.

“It’s kind of easy to want to go see your friends and family, but right now we are more focused on the team, because obviously we have much bigger things on our plate, and I can always go and hang out with them afterwards,” Gray admitted.

This is first-year Stanford coach Kevin Hambly’s second visit to the semifinals after taking Illinois to the NCAA title match before losing to UCLA in 2011. This team is different in so many ways.

“They’re pretty good at being loose. Goofy at times. I think most coaches might be frustrated with how goofy they are. I’ve embraced it, because it obviously worked for them and that’s who they are,” Hambly said.

“Being loose, it would surprise you how loose this group is in some of the biggest moments. It’s actually really fun to be around. They know who they are, certainly, and that part’s not hard for them either. I think that we’re pretty fortunate to have these kids that have a great understanding of that and naturally want to play in a kind of loose manner.”

Accordingly, the laid-back Hambly said he’s much looser himself this time around.

“It really comes down to the individual performances of the athletes more than the game plan in that match,” Hambly said. “Every match I’ve watched it feels more that way. It’s about how do you perform, not how well do you execute your game plan because of the quick turn around. That’s what I’ve learned and that’s what I’m going to try.”

Penn State has won the most titles, seven, including most recently in 2013 and 2014. Russ Rose, finishing his 39th season in Happy Valley, expects things to be different this time around against Nebraska.

“We lost the first match in the Big Ten schedule and won the next 19 and have the same Big Ten championship banner hanging if we were to hang a banner like that,” Rose said. “We played 30-plus matches. All of the teams were teams that we had to focus on and be prepared for.

“Nebraska played very well in the match, and we didn’t play as well as we would have liked, but I think the players really pointed out you’ve got to move on. When Nebraska lost to Wisconsin, we weren’t celebrating because they lost to Wisconsin, because I’m coaching Penn State. I’m not worried about all the other schools in the conference.”

The teams offer a virtual Who’s Who of volleyball talent, from Penn State’s powerful triple punch of Simone Lee and Haleigh Washington and Ali Frantti, to Nebraska’s Mikaela Foecke, Annika Albrecht and Briana Holman.

“Our offense, we’re really balanced and we have a lot of weapons on front row and back row, and it’s hard to defend teams like that,” Nebraska’s Holman said. “I think they have a hard time defending us sometimes because usually some of the teams that they play they might have one or two good players, like she said, when they know that they’re really good. But they really have to wait and read on us because we have so many offensive weapons.”

Looking for potential X factors? The right sides, Nebraska’s Jazz Sweet, who is from semi-nearby Wichita, Kansas, and Penn State’s Heidi Thelen.

Nebraska is the closest thing to a home team here. Lincoln is just less than 200 miles away and the Big Red fans gather up tickets every year in anticipation of the Huskers making it.

And once again, the title goes through Penn State, which Nebraska coach John Cook said is and has been the benchmark of NCAA volleyball.

“Our match-up with Penn State, if you’ve followed the history of us, Nebraska-Penn State, we’ve had a lot of epic matches,” said Cook, whose team won it all in 2015 and lost in last year’s semifinals. “I’ve been having a lot of flashbacks to several years, 2008, 2011, last year and of course our match with them this year at Penn State. So it’s one of the, I think, most exciting rivalries, if you want to call it that, in college volleyball. They’re a lot of fun to play, and I think both teams bring out the best in each other.

“So it’s exciting for volleyball. Everybody has been chasing Penn State with what they’ve done over the last 10 years. They set a really high bar. So we’re excited to play them.”