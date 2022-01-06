State of affairs in NCAA volleyball with coaching legends Don Shaw, Mick Haley, Terry Pettit

There’s a lot of knowledge and experience — and winning — when you put these three guys together.

Don Shaw, who was also the Stanford men’s coach, won four NCAA women’s championships with the Cardinal. Mick Haley won four national titles, two at Texas and two at USC. And Terry Pettit won it all for Nebraska as he took that program into prominence.

They have plenty to say about today’s NCAA women’s volleyball, from recruiting in the social-media era, to free-agency with transfers, to rules, to strategies, and changes that need to be made to help college coaches:

Help keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

If becoming a Sustaining Member is not for you, but you just want to help out, we welcome your contribution via Venmo @VolleyballMag