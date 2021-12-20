Wisconsin’s Kelly Sheffield joins Salima, new USM coach Jenny, Emily, and Lee

Yes, coaching scoop: Jenny Hazelwood has taken the Southern Miss job. And, oh yeah, Wisconsin won the NCAA championship.

The coach, Kelly Sheffield, goes into great detail about the two matches the Badgers won this weekend. That and more on our weekly visit with Salima Rockwell, Jenny Hazelwood, and Emily Ehman.

Worth noting: In the photo above, both Jenny and Lee met Emily in person for the first time last weekend. We never could get all four of us together in one place, hence the two photos. And how about Kelly stealing Emily’s regular background:

Salima is the former national-team player who was an assistant at Penn State and Texas and now is a TV analyst calling volleyball matches on the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and more.

Jenny Hazelwood will be the next coach at Southern Mississippi. She’s been an ESPN analyst, is the former Mississippi State coach, and her club, Infinity in Jackson, Mississippi, is setting new girls club-volleyball standards in the Southeast.

Emily Ehman, a former Northwestern player and regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com, is a Big Ten Network analyst.