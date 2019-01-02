16 more to be inducted into Southern Cal Indoor Volleyball HOF

The 2019 Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame induction class is set for induction May 5 and features former Olympians, NCAA champions and starts of the sport from the 1940s to the 2000s.

This year’s inductees:

Jeane Beauprey-Reeves

Patti Bright

Denise Corlett

Jean Gaertner

Mick Haley

Tayyiba Haneef-Park

Kirk Kilgour

Debbie Landreth Brown

Bill Olsson

April Ross

Eric Sato

Liane Sato

Dave Saunders

Paul Sunderland

Rudy Suwara

Bob Yoder

The ceremony is at the Anaheim Highway 39 Event Center. For more info, go to socalindoorvolleyballhof.com.