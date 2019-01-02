16 more to be inducted into Southern Cal Indoor Volleyball HOF

The 2019 Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame induction class is set for induction May 5 and features former Olympians, NCAA champions and starts of the sport from the 1940s to the 2000s.
This year’s inductees:
Jeane Beauprey-Reeves
Patti Bright
Denise Corlett
Jean Gaertner
Mick Haley
Tayyiba Haneef-Park
Kirk Kilgour
Debbie Landreth Brown
Bill Olsson
April Ross
Eric Sato
Liane Sato
Dave Saunders
Paul Sunderland
Rudy Suwara
Bob Yoder
The ceremony is at the Anaheim Highway 39 Event Center. For more info, go to socalindoorvolleyballhof.com.