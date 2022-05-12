The Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame, founded in 2016, honored its fourth and fifth classes this past Sunday in Anaheim.

The event was highlighted by the attendance of 90-year-old Jane Ward, a starter on the first two USA women’s Olympic Teams in 1964 and 1968. She is considered by many to be one of the greatest all-around players of the 20th century.

Legends honored included indoor and beach champion Tim Hovland, 1988 Olympic gold-medalist Troy Tanner, 2008 Olympic gold-medalists Reid Priddy and Ryan Millar, Olympic captain and medalist Tammy Leibl, plus Long Beach State NCAA championship player and coach Alan Knipe.

Long Beach hall of fame women’s coach Dixie Grimmett and USA Olympic assistant coach Gary Sato were also recognized. In memoriam, USC coach Ernie Hix was represented by his wife Sharon Hix Soulia, Bernie Holtzman by his daughter Kari, and Manny Saenz by his son David.

Others honored but who couldn’t attend included Holly McPeak, Jeff Nygaard, John Hyden, Duncan McFarland, Teee Williams, Fred Sturm, Terry Condon, Sharon Peterson, and Sue Woodstra, and the late Harlan Cohen and Jack Henn.

The induction ceremonies were not held the past two years because of the pandemic.

The SCIVBHOF Lifetime Service Awards for 2020 went to long-time Orange County Volleyball Club coach/administrator Charlie Brande and three-time national championship coach Sue Gozansky from UC Riverside for 2020. For 2021, the hnor wen to key USA Volleyball senior contributor Linda Murphy. The three-some represent more than 150 years of service to the indoor sport.

New Starlings COO Megan Kennedy and Forza1 co-owners Kristina and Ardian Marina were recognized with checks by the SCIVBHOF for the advancement of youth volleyball in their communities.

The highlight honoree video (produced by VolleyballMag.com contributor Tom Feuer) is available on the website at www.socalindoorvolleyballhof.com