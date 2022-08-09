Jim McLaughlin, an All-American setter at UC Santa Barbara who was the first coach in NCAA history to win NCAA championships in both men’s (USC) and women’s (Washington), has been selected for the 2022 class of the Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame (SCIVBHOF).

He will be honored with the 2023 class on Sunday, May 5, 2024 in Anaheim.

He is joined in the 2022 class by:

Don Shaw, who coached Stanford to four NCAA titles;

Elaine Youngs, a UCLA All-American and Olympic medalist;

Long Beach State All-American and three-time Olympic middle blocker David Lee;

Former Mira Costa HS girls’ title winning coach DaeLea Aldrich;

Former UCSD NCAA women’s championship coach Doug Dannevik;

Rick Olmstead, who coached Santa Barbara HS and Santa Barbara City College to championships, plus has been almost a 50-year NCAA official;

Rosie Wegrich, who had a 43-year successful college coaching career and most recently was at Cal Poly Pomona;

Alice Chambers Sanchez, who played and worked in the sport for almost 60 years, was the SCIVBHOF Lifetime Service selection.

McLaughlin left USC to coach the women at Kansas State before becoming the women’s coach at Washington. He won the 2005 NCAA women’s title, the only coach in history to win men’s and women’s titles. He finished his college career at Notre Dame before retiring after the 2019 season due to back issues.

Wegrich finished in the top 15 all-time in NCAA victories, and who finished her coaching career in 2018 after 27 successful seasons at Cal Poly Pomona.

Dannevik coached the UC San Diego Tritons women from 1979-1996, and won six NCAA Division III national championships (1981, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1990), just as the division was offering its first national title.

Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame member Shaw, who attended Palisades High School, Loyola Marymount University and graduated college while coaching at UC Santa Barbara, led

Stanford to four NCAA titles in the 1990s (1992, 1994, 1996, 1997). He retired as the most successful coach in women’s college volleyball history with a 440-70 record (.863 winning percentage). He also coached the Stanford men.

Olmstead, who went to and worked at Carpinteria HS, won a CIF title at Santa Barbara HS and a JC title at Santa Barbara City, is in the Santa Barbara Round Table Hall of Fame and still is an NCAA referee. His son, Shawn, coaches the BYU men, and his daughter, Heather, coaches the BYU women.

UCLA four-time All-American Elaine Youngs helped the Bruins to the 1991 NCAA title and four straight national semiflnal appearances.

Lee led the Beach to the 2004 NCAA finals and helped the USA to the Olympic gold medal in 2008 in Beijing. He is now playing on the AVP Tour

Aldrich, who played on one of the first Long Beach women’s teams in the DGWS era of the early 1970s, was also selected for coaching Mira Costa HS girls’ to numerous league, CIF and State titles.

For more: www.socalindoorvolleyballhof.com