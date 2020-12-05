Southern Cal Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame announces 2021 candidates

Another star-studded group of athletes and coaches makes up the list of candidates for the 2021 class of the Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame.

The group includes USA indoor Olympians Ryan Millar (2000, 2004, 2008), Jon Root (1988), Sharon Peterson (1964, 1968), Wink Davenport (1968), Ninja Jorgensen (1968), Sue Woodstra (1980, 1984), Tammy Leibl (1988, 1992, 1996), John Hyden (1996, 2000), Elaine Youngs (1996, 2004, 2008), Reid Priddy (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016), and coach Fred Sturm (1992, 1996).

Two beach Olympians, Dain Blanton (2000, 2004) and Holly McPeak (1996, 2000, 2004) are also finalists.

Coaches hoping for induction include s DaeLea Aldrich (eight CIF Titles, two national titles at Mira Costa High School), Chuck Erbe (threee AIAW and one NCAA title at USC), and Jim McLaughlin (NCAA men’s title at USC and an NCAA women’s title at Washington).

Also nominated are Bernie Holtzman, who was an indoor and beach player from the 1940 and 1950s and a member of the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, and USC NCAA indoor and AVP beach champion Tim Hovland, who played with the USA national team and has been recognized for his lifetime accomplishments by USA Volleyball.

The SCIVBHOF plans to announce the 10 inductees in January with the hope of having an in-person ceremony later in the year.

“This is another tremendous group of finalists that have succeeded at the highest levels of USA and Southern California volleyball,” said Mike Gallups, president of the SCIVBHOF. “We are hopeful that in late spring or summer to be able to have an event to recognize the new inductees from 2021 as well as the great group of inductees from 2020.”

Linda Murphy, part of the first USA women’s Olympic volleyball team in 1964 and who has been involved in the sport for over 60 years, has been selected as the 2021 SCIVBHOF Lifetime Service Award winner.

This will be the fifth class inducted into the SCIVBHOF. For more, go to: www.socalindoorvolleyballhof.com