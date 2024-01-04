Four Olympians highlight SoCal Indoor Volleyball Hall class of 2024

Courtside Conversation VolleyballMag.com staff

Olympians Erik Sullivan, Linda Chisholm, Nancy Owen-Fortner, and Matt Fuerbringer, plus coaching champions Michael Boehle and Walt Ker, and indoor and beach great Adam Johnson highlight the 2024 induction class for the Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame (SCIVBHOF).

Volleyball club owner and coach Charlie Jackson was selected for the Lifetime Service Award. All will be honored with the 2022 and 2023 classes on Sunday night, May 5, in Anaheim.

Sullivan, associate head coach for back-to-back NCAA champion Texas, was a USA libero in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics after winning two NCAA titles at UCLA.

Chisholm won a silver medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles after being a Pepperdine All-American.

Owen-Fortner played for the USA in the 1964 Tokyo and 1968 Mexico City Games (the first two Olympics for volleyball), and is in both the Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine athletics halls of fame for her coaching.

Fuerbringer, who won a title at Stanford, has been part of the USA men’s program since 2014. This will be his third Olympics. He was also a pro beach player.

Boehle is one of the most successful high school coaches of all-time at Loyola in Los Angeles with numerous titles, and was the 2023 national coach of the year.

Ker won three national championships as the women’s coach at Cal State Northridge, another as Al Scates’ assistant with the UCLA men in 2006, and now runs the successful Legacy Club program in Santa Clarita.

Johnson was the national player of the year for USC, playing in three NCAA finals, was an all-time beach champion and runs the Adam Johnson VB Academy in Texas.

Jackson ran the San Diego-based Epic Volleyball Club and was a two-sport athlete at UCLA.

2024 Honorees: Michael Boehle, Linda Chisholm, Matt Fuerbringer, Adam Johnson, Walt Ker, Nancy Owen-Fortner, Erik Sullivan. Lifetime: Charlie Jackson

2023: Cynthia Barboza-Wilkes, Albert Gasparian, Ninja Jorgensen, Kristin Klein Keefe, Rich Lambourne, Miki McFadden, Mary Perry. Lifetime: Bill Stetson

2022: DaeLea Aldrich, Doug Dannevick, David Lee, Jim McLaughlin, Rick Olmstead, Don Shaw, Rosie Wegrich, Elaine Youngs. Lifetime: Alice Chambers Sanchez.

“We are very excited about the volleyball historical significance of our 2024 induction class to go with the great accomplishments from 2023 and 2022 selections,” said Mike Gallups, President of the SCIVBHOF.

“We scheduled the induction event the night after the 2024 NCAA men’s indoor finals at Long Beach State, so people coming in for the championships could also attend and see so many greats from the sport in person at one location.”

The SCIVBHOF is located at the Forza1 Club location in Temecula, California.