By all accounts, the USA men’s national team had a great summer, but always winning bronze is getting old for coach John Speraw. As he said in part of this Q&A:

VBM: It was a pretty good summer for your team.

Speraw: Yeah, but it could have been great. That’s the feeling I’m left with, what all of us are left with. It could have been something exceptionally special. We were in a position to do that and couldn’t quite put it over the top. I thought overall it was good.

Become a Premium member today to see what the coach had to say about the team’s efforts in the VNL and FIVB World Championship, for whom he had strong praise, and what he sees moving forward: