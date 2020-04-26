“Going to a 5th set:” Speraw, DeBoer keeping pace with NCAA sports situation

John Speraw, the UCLA men’s and USA men’s Olympic coach, and AVCA executive director Kathy DeBoer understand that the battle to keep the number of sports the same in NCAA Division I is hardly over.

As Speraw said, the Olympic sports were down 0-2 but have tied it up and it’s going to a fifth set. And in this case, it’s this week before the NCAA President’s meeting.

Speraw and DeBoer encourage all to support the a petition on change.org called “Stop NCAA athletic programs from being cut during pandemic.” Click here to learn more.